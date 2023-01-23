Nagaland cops seize crores of rupees this week alone

KOHIMA, JAN 21 (NNN): The Nagaland Police, through a press release today, claimed that it has seized a total amount of Rs. 18,49,73,650 (eighteen crores forty nine lakhs seventy three thousand six hundred and fifty) on separate occasions since January 18, 2023.

The Nagaland Police further claimed that, in its continuous efforts to serve better, it has, since the announcement of the schedule of general elections to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, 2023 by the Election Commission of India, been conducting raids, searches and seizures all across the State in order to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining law and order.

The police also seized IMFL worth Rs. 21, 25,725, narcotics worth Rs. 3,43,53,025, other contraband worth Rs. 14,84,14,000, arms and ammunition worth Rs. 50,900 and other items worth Rs. 30,000.

The Police department has also sought for public cooperation and support during this period for implementation of the election ‘model code of conduct’.