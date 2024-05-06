24.1 C
Guwahati
Monday, May 6, 2024
type here...

Nagaland Dy CM condemns attempt to burn down church

Patton directed investigating officers concerned to thoroughly investigate the case

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 5: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton expressed shock and condemned the attempt to burn down a church in Kinunger village under Mokokchung district on May 3.

- Advertisement -

In a release, Patton, who also holds the home portfolio and is the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Nagaland assembly, said any attempt to burn down a church is never expected and never heard of in the state of ‘Nagaland for Christ’.

“It is outrageous and numbing. Such act is against the very tenet of our Christian beliefs,” Patton said.

Saying that it is very unfortunate that such incident has taken place, he said those perpetrators who tried to create fear psychosis among the people and disturb the peace of the land will be punished, whatever their purpose or reasons may be.

Patton directed investigating officers concerned to thoroughly investigate the case.

- Advertisement -

He assured that the truth will be unearthed and those found guilty will be awarded befitting punishment in accordance with the law of the land.

According to reports, two houses, a granary and three two-wheelers were burned down in two separate fire incidents in the village in the wee hours of May 3. Thereafter, an attempt was made to set the village church on fire.

Meanwhile, Mokokchung police have arrested one person as suspect in the case. Further investigations are on.

Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Best Places To Visit In South India In May
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Manipur Governor launches ‘School on Wheels’ for children staying in relief...

The Hills Times -
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol Best Places To Visit In South India In May Top 10 Places To Visit In North Goa