Nagaland Dy CM condemns attempt to burn down church

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 5: Nagaland deputy chief minister Y Patton expressed shock and condemned the attempt to burn down a church in Kinunger village under Mokokchung district on May 3.

In a release, Patton, who also holds the home portfolio and is the BJP Legislature Party leader in the Nagaland assembly, said any attempt to burn down a church is never expected and never heard of in the state of ‘Nagaland for Christ’.

“It is outrageous and numbing. Such act is against the very tenet of our Christian beliefs,” Patton said.

Saying that it is very unfortunate that such incident has taken place, he said those perpetrators who tried to create fear psychosis among the people and disturb the peace of the land will be punished, whatever their purpose or reasons may be.

Patton directed investigating officers concerned to thoroughly investigate the case.

He assured that the truth will be unearthed and those found guilty will be awarded befitting punishment in accordance with the law of the land.

According to reports, two houses, a granary and three two-wheelers were burned down in two separate fire incidents in the village in the wee hours of May 3. Thereafter, an attempt was made to set the village church on fire.

Meanwhile, Mokokchung police have arrested one person as suspect in the case. Further investigations are on.