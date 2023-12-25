15.4 C
Nagaland Governor, CM extends greetings on the joyous season of Christmas

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 24: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan and chief minister Neiphiu Rio have extended heartiest greetings to each and everyone on the joyous season of Christmas.

In his message, Governor Ganesan said it is a time that celebrates the spirit of love, compassion, and unity. Maintaining that the harmony and brotherhood that Christmas inspires are deeply woven into the fabric of our Naga society, the Governor wished that the festive lights brighten everyone’s home and the spirit of Christmas fills our hearts. He also reminded all to share the joy with the less fortunate and strengthen the bonds within the communities. The Governor further appealed all to come together to cherish the peace and goodwill that Christmas brings and carry these values forward into the New Year. Ganesan wished everyone a blessed Christmas and a New Year filled with prosperity, health, and happiness. Meanwhile, chief minister Rio took to social media platform X greeting the people. He hoped that the message of Christmas, which is Love, Peace, Joy and Hope fill our hearts and homes. Rio also wished all a safe and a Merry Christmas.

