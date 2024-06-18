28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Nagaland govt making all efforts to resolve ENPO issue: NDP

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 17: The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland asserted that the state government under the leadership of chief minister Neiphiu Rio is making all possible efforts to ensure that the Frontier Nagaland Territory demand raised by the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) is resolved as early as possible in a manner that is beneficial and acceptable to the entire Naga family.

We are all aware that the state government has made it categorically clear that it supports the aspirations of the people of eastern Nagaland and has even recommended the institution of an autonomous body so long as the unity and integrity of Nagaland is protected,” the NDPP media and communication committee said in a statement on Monday.

On the same lines, the party said, it has also supported and endorsed this recommendation of the state government.

The NDPP appealed to the democratically elected representatives of the eastern region and the mass-based civil society organisations to carry out consultations and deliberations so that the best way forward can be formulated, wherein there is teamwork and shared responsibility.

It stressed that the elected representatives and the civil society organisations should sit across the table, discuss the hurdles collectively and formulate methods that will ensure that the aspirations of the people are collectively addressed.

Also, welcoming the statement of the Eastern Nagaland Legislators Union (ENLU) in the matter, the NDPP said the statement issued by the former is well appreciated as it is factual and honest in its content.

The ENLU is a legislators’ body comprising all the 20 MLAs of eastern Nagaland and cuts across political affiliations as its members comprise of MLAs who belong to different political parties, including independents.

The NDPP said it endorsed the stand and appeal of the ENLU which clearly stated that the ENPO issue should not be politicised nor used for exploitation for political mileage.

The party also appealed to all sections to work collectively in the greater interest of Naga society so that “we can work towards unity and oneness”.

It added that all sections should refrain from issuing immature statements and avoid attempts to exploit the sensitive issue for short-term political gains.

