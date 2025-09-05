26.3 C
Nagaland Guv acknowledges invaluable contributions of teachers

By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 4: Nagaland Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday acknowledged the tireless efforts and invaluable contributions of teachers toward nation-building.

Extending his warmest greetings and deepest appreciation to the teachers of the state on Teachers’ Day, Bhalla said teachers are the bedrock of the education system and mentors who guide, role models who inspire, and nurturers who devote themselves to moulding the young minds of the nation.

“Beyond imparting knowledge, teachers kindle curiosity, instill values, and encourage students to think critically and creatively,” he said.

Bhalla especially acknowledged the recipients of the prestigious state level teachers’ awards and the national teachers’ awards 2025.

“On this Teachers’ Day, we honour the countless acts of patience, compassion, and devotion shown by our teachers. You are the true torchbearers of knowledge and wisdom, guiding society with integrity and vision.

“As we celebrate your contributions, let us also reaffirm our collective commitment to support and empower the teaching community, enabling you to continue nurturing generations with renewed strength and purpose,” Bhalla stated.

