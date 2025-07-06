Nagaland: Incessant rainfall causes severe flooding, landslides in Niuland dist

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 5: Incessant rainfall caused severe flooding and landslides in Niuland district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, affecting more than 70 villages, displacing thousands of farmers and severely impacting their means of livelihood.

The Niuland district administration, in a release, on Saturday said the incessant rainfall led to the swelling of rivers and streams, resulting in widespread flooding across the district.

It said large areas have been inundated, submerging residential houses and causing extensive damage to paddy fields, fishery ponds, plantations, farms, and roads.

One of the most affected routes connecting S. Hetoyi village and Ghokuto village has been rendered impassable due to a major landslide.

A portion of the road has also been washed away, cutting off Ghokuto village from all essential services, including medical aid and supplies of food and water.

The district administration said it is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to assess the damage and provide emergency relief.

It said while rescue and restoration efforts are underway, continuous rainfall poses challenges to immediate access to the affected areas and relief operations.

Meanwhile, Dimapur deputy commissioner Tinojongshi Chang, in an official advisory, urged the public to avoid riverside areas due to the onset of the monsoon season and heightened risk of flash floods and rising water levels.

According to the District Disaster Management Authority, recent heavy rainfall has significantly increased the threat of flooding in rivers and streams across the district.

It advised the public to refrain from engaging in fishing, picnicking, or any other water-related activities along riverbanks.

The district administration asked all village councils situated near rivers to strictly enforce this directive until the end of the monsoon season.

It reiterated that these measures are precautionary but essential to safeguard lives and property during this high-risk period.