Landslide Damages House in Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills; Heavy Rains Cause Disruption

HT Digital

June 17, Monday: In the early hours of June 17, 2024, Markasa village in the West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya experienced a devastating landslide due to continuous heavy rainfall. This natural disaster led to significant property damage, including the partial destruction of a house, but fortunately, there have been no reported injuries.

- Advertisement -

The affected house, belonging to Aitidolin Lyngdoh Peinlang, was partially destroyed when the landslide hit early in the morning. Markasa village, located under the Mawthadraishan block, has been experiencing relentless heavy rainfall, which triggered the landslide. The house, situated on a slope, was unable to withstand the force of the sliding earth and debris.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the sound of the landslide awakening residents. “It was terrifying. We heard a loud noise, and then the ground started to shake. We are lucky no one was hurt,” said a local resident. The quick evacuation by the family living in the house prevented any injuries.

The heavy rains have caused extensive damage in several low-lying areas across the West Khasi Hills region. The continuous downpour has inundated paddy fields, resulting in severe damage to crops. Farmers in the area are facing significant losses due to the destruction of their fields. “This season’s crop is ruined. We don’t know how we will recover from this,” lamented a local farmer.

In the East Jaintia Hills district, the situation has been equally dire. Heavy rainfall caused a landslide in Lumshnong, temporarily halting traffic on National Highway-6. This highway is a crucial route for transportation and communication in the region. The landslide blocked the road for several hours before connectivity was restored, allowing traffic to resume. “The landslide caused major disruption, but our teams worked tirelessly to clear the debris and reopen the highway,” stated a local authority.

- Advertisement -

Flooding has also been reported in Huroi, where heavy rains have significantly affected the area. According to Golden Marbaniang, the village headman, several houses in lower-lying areas are now submerged. The rising floodwaters have forced residents to evacuate to safer locations. “We are doing everything we can to help those affected by the floods. Many families have had to leave their homes,” Marbaniang said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning predicting continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across Meghalaya until June 20. According to the IMD, an east-west trough from northwest Bihar to east Assam is now extending to Meghalaya, passing through cyclonic circulation over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Additionally, a cyclonic circulation over northeast Assam and its neighboring areas persists, observed between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Due to these weather patterns, moderate rainfall is expected at most locations, with heavy to very heavy rainfall anticipated at isolated spots. Severe weather conditions are predicted for June 18, with isolated instances of exceptionally heavy rainfall expected. The IMD has also forecast thunderstorms and lightning across most parts of Meghalaya from June 16 to June 20.

Residents are advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions, particularly those living in areas prone to landslides and flooding. “We urge everyone to stay vigilant and follow safety guidelines. The heavy rains are expected to continue, and it is crucial to be prepared,” a spokesperson from the IMD emphasized.

- Advertisement -

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have been actively involved in rescue and relief operations. Efforts are underway to provide assistance to those affected by the landslides and flooding. Emergency services and disaster response teams have been deployed to ensure the safety of residents and to address any immediate needs.

Public reaction has been a mix of concern and resilience. Many residents are worried about the ongoing weather conditions and the potential for further damage. “It’s a challenging time for us. We are worried about our homes and our fields,” said a resident of Markasa village.

The government’s response and the community’s resilience will be crucial in navigating through this difficult period. As the rains continue, the focus remains on safety and recovery, with hopes that the situation will improve soon.