Rainfall causes extensive damage in Nagaland

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, June 4: The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said extreme monsoon weather caused widespread damage throughout the state.

- Advertisement -

In Kohima, a major land sink was reported near Kisama Heritage village. A major landslide was also reported between Kigwema to Mima to Chakhabama road. A major retaining wall also collapsed at Phesama village, the NSDMA said on Wednesday.

In Tuensang district, a landslide occurred at Phingjang ward in Tuensang town. A road blockage at Tobu road below Tuensang village was also reported.

Also, due to windstorm, an Anganwadi centre was damaged at Phir Ahir village under Longkhim sub-division.

In Kiphire district, continuous rains have caused landslides and road blockade between Khongiri to Mimi village. Another landslide was reported between 02 Junction to Pungro town. A landslide was also reported in Singrep village.

- Advertisement -

Damages to agricultural fields were also reported from Moya village and Pungro village.

The village guard office guard room was damaged by landslide in Meluri district.

According to reports, paddy fields along Araju river in Reguri village were damaged due to the overflowing of the river. A retaining wall collapsed at Wutsi colony, affecting a residential house.

In Noklak district, road blockade report was received from Noklak to Chingmei to Tuensang road, Noklak to Pangsha road, Panso to Tuensang road and Panso via Kusong road, Noklak to Tsuwao village road, Panso to Saddle to Tuensang road.

- Advertisement -

Several maize fields were also reportedly damaged by windstorm and torrential rains at Chassir village under Shamator district. A major landslide also occurred between Shamator to Kiphire road.

In Mokokchung district, a retaining wall collapsed, causing damaged to one residential house at Mongsenbai ward. A retaining wall also collapsed at Luyong ward under Mangkolemba sub-division, affecting nearby footpath and three residential houses.

In Wokha district, several electric poles have been uprooted due to cyclonic windstorm causing power supply interruption. A landslide incident occurred at Tribal Circuit Doyang, affecting the office reception and cafeteria building.

In Zunheboto district, landslide incident was reported from Atoizu sub-division.

In Peren district road blockages were reported between Vamsi Akilesh and New Ngaulong.

A landslide along National Highway 2, triggered by incessant rainfall, caused significant damage to National Highway 2 between Phesama and Kisama in Kohima district, leaving several vehicles stranded on both sides of the affected stretch.