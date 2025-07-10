33.3 C
Nagaland LS MP calls for effective implementation of CSS

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 9: Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP S Supongmeren Jamir on Wednesday called for effective implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes (CSS) to ensure that development benefits reach the grassroots people.

Jamir was reviewing the progress and implementation status of various CSS and development projects in Peren district.

Chairing his first DISHA meeting in the state in Peren DC’s conference hall, the MP described DISHA as a key platform for addressing developmental challenges.

He asked the officials to take full ownership of their responsibilities.

Jamir also interacted with officials to understand local concerns and assured that all genuine issues would be taken up at the appropriate level for necessary redressal.

He asked all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that development is inclusive, transparent and accountable.

He said he would propose the idea of introducing inter-district competitions among DISHA committees to the state DISHA committee to improve their performances.

Jamir recommended inviting lead banks to future DISHA meetings, citing their role in providing loans and supporting economic activities.

He further suggested inviting village councils to the meetings on a rotation basis to better understand community needs and promote inclusive planning.

Various heads of offices from key departments such as PHED, social welfare, and rural development gave PowerPoint presentations, highlighting their activities, achievements, challenges, and areas requiring attention during the meeting.

