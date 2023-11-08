Nagaland: Nearly 93 pc voter turnout in Tapi assembly bypoll till 3 pm

KOHIMA, Nov 7: Polling for the by-election to Tapi assembly
seat in Nagaland’s Mon district was progressing smoothly
with nearly 93 per cent of over 15,000 voters exercising their
franchise till 3 pm on Tuesday, an official said.
No untoward incident was reported from any of the 23
polling stations, Joint chief electoral officer Awa Lorin said.
“The polling process is underway smoothly without any
report of untoward incidents from the 23 polling stations,
while 92.61 per cent of the 15,256 electors have cast their
vote till 3 pm,” Lorin said.
Polling, which began at 7 am, will continue till 4 pm.
Webcasting is being conducted in all the 23 polling stations
and voting is being directly monitored by Nagaland CEO and
the Election Committee of India (ECI), Returning Officer
Rongsenmenla Jamir told PTI here.
A total of 15,256 voters – 7,788 men and 7,468 women – are
eligible to exercise their franchise, she said.
The by-election was necessitated following the death of
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke
Wangnao on August 28.
Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress
nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.
The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (PTI)
