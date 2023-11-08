Nagaland: Nearly 93 pc voter turnout in Tapi assembly bypoll till 3 pm

KOHIMA, Nov 7: Polling for the by-election to Tapi assembly

seat in Nagaland’s Mon district was progressing smoothly

with nearly 93 per cent of over 15,000 voters exercising their

franchise till 3 pm on Tuesday, an official said.

No untoward incident was reported from any of the 23

polling stations, Joint chief electoral officer Awa Lorin said.

“The polling process is underway smoothly without any

report of untoward incidents from the 23 polling stations,

while 92.61 per cent of the 15,256 electors have cast their

vote till 3 pm,” Lorin said.

Polling, which began at 7 am, will continue till 4 pm.

Webcasting is being conducted in all the 23 polling stations

and voting is being directly monitored by Nagaland CEO and

the Election Committee of India (ECI), Returning Officer

Rongsenmenla Jamir told PTI here.

A total of 15,256 voters – 7,788 men and 7,468 women – are

eligible to exercise their franchise, she said.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) MLA Noke

Wangnao on August 28.

Ruling NDPP candidate Wangpang Konyak and Congress

nominee Wanglem Konyak are in the fray.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3. (PTI)