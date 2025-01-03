Boy dies under mysterious circumstances

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 2: The body of a youth was recovered from a shallow pond under mysterious circumstances at Hawaipur village in West Karbi Anglong.

The body had been identified as of Anish Bhujel (18).

The body was found by the villagers who later informed the Kheroni police.

There was no notable sign of any injury on the body.

Since the water in the pond was shallow, family members said that it was not enough to drown a youth creating suspicion and tension in the area.

However, the family has no suspicion on anyone.

The police took custody of the body and have sent it for post-mortem to Diphu.