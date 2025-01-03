15 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 3, 2025
type here...

Boy dies under mysterious circumstances

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KHERONI, Jan 2: The body of a youth was recovered from a shallow pond under mysterious circumstances at Hawaipur village in West Karbi Anglong.

- Advertisement -

The body had been identified as of Anish Bhujel (18).

Related Posts:

The body was found by the villagers who later informed the Kheroni police.

There was no notable sign of any injury on the body.

Since the water in the pond was shallow, family members said that it was not enough to drown a youth creating suspicion and tension in the area.

- Advertisement -

However, the family has no suspicion on anyone.

The police took custody of the body and have sent it for post-mortem to Diphu.

8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Record tourist inflow in Kaziranga National Park in two decades

The Hills Times -
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss Picnic Spots Near Guwahati to Enjoy with Your Family This New Year Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam