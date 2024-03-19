Nagaland police fights drugs menace with enhanced measures

DIMAPUR, March 18: The Nagaland police personnel are fighting the drugs menace in the state with enhanced measures.

Talking to media persons in Chumoukedima near Dimapur, director general of police (DGP), Nagaland, Rupin Sharma said, “In continuation of the state government’s war against drugs, the Nagaland Police continues its statewide efforts in all the districts of the state to combat the menace of widespread availability and usage of synthetic drugs and psychotropic substances’’.

- Advertisement -

Intensive checking of vehicles (MVCP), raids and checking of hotels, restaurants, etc. have also been launched to prevent any such illegal activity, the DGP said.

The DGP then stated that combating the drug menace is not only the responsibility of the police, but also requires the cooperation of all citizens. He appealed to the general public to provide information on sale or distribution of any form of narcotics, drugs or Indian made foreign liquor to the nearest police station or Narcotic Police Station, Nagaland through the ‘MADEIN’ mobile application. The identity of the informant shall be kept confidential.

The DGP also warned the sellers of SIM cards to be aware that many traffickers were using fake identity cards to procure SIM cards.

The DGP also disclosed the arrest, seizure and recoveries made and cases registered during the past three months.

- Advertisement -

Nagaland police IGP (CID) Vikram Khalate and CP Dimapur K. Sophie also gave a brief report on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and registered drugs related cases and individuals arrested in Dimapur. (NNN)