Nagaland urban population recorded 66% growth since 2011, says Neiphiu Rio

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 18: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the state’s urban population recorded 66.70% growth since the 2011 census.

Inaugurating the upgraded Dimapur town hall last evening, Rio underscored the need for resilient infrastructure to sustain this growth and called for investment in urban centres like Dimapur, a key economic hub characterised by its diverse population and strategic location.

Pointing to global projections that 68% of the world’s population will reside in urban areas by 2050, he stressed the importance of balanced urban and rural development to ensure economic prosperity.

He reaffirmed the Nagaland Government’s commitment to building sustainable infrastructure, particularly in transportation, railways, and marketplaces, to improve accessibility and quality of life.

Rio said the Dimapur town hall has been successfully upgraded to meet modern standards, blending tradition with contemporary needs. He highlighted that the project involved durable materials, robust acoustic treatments, advanced audio and lighting systems, centralised air conditioning, enhanced safety measures, power backup, and beautification works.

“This sustainable upgrade reduces greenhouse gas emissions compared to building a new structure, improving comfort for public use,” he added.

Rio also said the facility for rewired power connectivity and other enhancements has been handed over to the Development Authority of Nagaland (DAN) for operation and management.

He added the Dimapur town hall holds cultural significance as a venue for festivals, religious rituals, weddings, and other social events.

Rio said its upgraded amenities now cater to modern needs while preserving its role as a community hub.

The project has been praised for its potential to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, and support the artistic and cultural development of the citizens of Nagaland.