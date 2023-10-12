National workshop on mental health at USTM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 11: A National Workshop on ‘Fostering

Mental Health and Well-Being for Enhanced Quality of Life’

was organised recently by the University School of Law and

Research, USTM in collaboration with Nirman Rehabilitation

Facility, Guwahati commemorating World Mental Health Day.

The event aimed to create awareness about mental health

issues and reduce stigma through expert insights and

interactive sessions. Its objective was to provide practical

strategies and tools for improving mental well-being,

encourage advocacy and active participation in promoting

mental health support and services.

The event was graced by Sanjeev Bhattacharya (peer

educator), Piyali Bhattacharya (family therapist), Nimisha

Choudhary (counseling psychologist), Kirti Sharma

(counseling psychologist) together with the students and

faculty members of University School of Law and Research,

USTM. Baharul Islam, dean, University School of Law and

Research, USTM felicitated the guests Sanjeev Bhattacharya,

Piyali Bhattacharya, Nimisha Choudhary and Kirti Sharma.

Addressing the participants, Kirti Sharma highlighted this

year’s theme of World Mental Health Day –”Mental Health is

a Universal human right” which she said is a global reminder

as to the importance of Mental Health and how we should

not put a blind eye to it. Emphasising our negligence towards

it, she stated “In case of mental health we delay because of

the stigma attached to it. We self-diagnose it and therefore

lag behind”. She stated how we should take prompt actions

for mental health and not wait for trauma to take over us.

Sanjeev Bhattacharya, peer educator highlighted substance

use disorder which has taken a toll on the youths now-a-

days. He stated peer pressure, social environment, and

genetic factors to be the main cause of SUD. He explained

briefly the features of SUD such as negative consequences,

denial, and loss of control to name a few. He stated, “SUV is

not a habit but a disorder and outside help needs to be taken

for it”

Piyali Bhattacharya then spoke at length on what health

actually means, presenting statistics on mental health in

India, the reasons for not seeking help, general family

response, and finally the treatment for it. She stated how

health cannot be confined only to physical health but consists

of four pillars which are physical, environmental, cognitive,

and social health. She in her speech highlighted the

treatments available for mental health such as OPD and

rehabilitation, the procedures involved in it, and how one is

required to seek it breaking the stigmas attached to it. This

was followed by an interactive session with the students of

USLR.