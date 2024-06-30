NCC ANOs from Nagaland earn laurels

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 29: Two Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) from 1 Nagaland NCC Girls Battalion, Kohima proved their mettle in Small Arms Firing, Drill and Excellence in Teaching NCC subjects at Officers Training Academy (OTA) at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. CTO Puja Devi and CTO Salyvia Basumatary are presently undergoing Pre Commissioning Course (PRCN) JW-113.

During the course, CTO Puja Devi, from the Bethesda High Secondary School, Dimapur, has been awarded with a Gold Medal in Firing and a silver medal in Drill. Whereas, CTO Salviya Basumatary, from Delhi Public School (DPS), Dimapur, has been awarded Certificate of Excellence in Lecture Practice being first in merit.

The officers have showcased exceptional skills and precision by winning the laurels amongst 123 officers from across the country attending the course. Their achievement is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the excellent training. This is a proud moment for the NCC Fraternity of Nagaland.