Teacher from Nagaland recognised as best associate NCC officer in NER

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 21: During the North East NCC Summit held on September 20, 2023, at NCC

Directorate NE Region in Shillong, Meghalaya, Associate NCC Officers (ANOs) representing the North

Eastern states under NER NCC Directorate were honored for their dedication and exemplary service in

NCC for the year 2022-23. Sixteen teachers were recognized for their commitment and professionalism.

Capt Regina Razousinuo, ANO of St. Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Jakhama, Nagaland, was awarded

the title of Best Associate NCC Officer (Female) in the entire North East Region for the year 2022-23.

Additionally, Lt Rokovinuo, ANO of Don Bosco College, Kohima, affiliated with 1 Nagaland Girls’ Battalion

NCC, Kohima, received the award for Best Associate NCC Officer (Female) for the state of Nagaland.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Meghalaya, Lt Gen Sanjay

Mallik, GOC, 101 Area, Shillong, Maj Gen Gagan Deep, ADG, NCC Directorate NER, and Group

Commanders of all NCC Groups of NCC Directorate, NER.