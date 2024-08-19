27 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 19, 2024
type here...

NE council withdraws draft vision document

‘Chin State of Manipur’ error

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Imphal, Aug 18: Chief minister N Biren Singh said the North Eastern Council (NEC) has withdrawn its draft Vision 2047 document after it erroneously pointed out that the migration of Kukis was from the ‘Chin State of Manipur.’

The mistake was identified in chapter 3 of the vision document, which discussed about the migration of ethnic tribes in the northeastern region.

- Advertisement -

In the chapter, it was mentioned that the “Kukis (Chin)” migrated from the “Chin State of Manipur”.

Singh, in a social media post on Saturday, said, “Following the error with the NEC Vision Plan 2047, the issue has been raised with DoNER minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia and it was subsequently withdrawn.”

Chin state is in neighbouring Myanmar, which shares an international border with Manipur and Mizoram of the northeast region of India. (PTI)

Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NFR introduces “Karmveer Puraskar” awards

The Hills Times -
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India 10 Best Places To Visit In September- October In India 7 Most Picturesque Hill Stations In India Health Benefits of Plums, The Perfect Seasonal Superfruit 10 Indian Whiskey To Add To Your Bar