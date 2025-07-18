29.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
type here...

Nearly 3,000 Myanmar refugees return to their villages from Mizoram

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, July 17: Nearly 3,000 refugees from Myanmar, who recently crossed the international border and took shelter in India, have returned to their villages in the neighbouring country, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

“More than 4,500 refugees from the neighbouring country had entered Mizoram and taken shelter in the border villages of Zokhawthar, Saikhumphai, and Vaiphai in Champhai district, following an armed conflict between Chin rebel groups — the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and Chinland Defence Force (CDF-Hualngoram) — backed by the Chin National Army (CNA),” officials said.

- Advertisement -

The refugees belonged to nearby border villages in Myanmar’s Chin state.

Related Posts:

A senior police officer told PTI that a total of 2,923 Myanmar refugees who had taken shelter at Zokhawthar village, and 39 others at Vaphai, have returned to their country as of Wednesday.

He noted that the return of the refugees began on July 7 and gained momentum on July 12, following a ceasefire agreement between the warring Chin factions.

The situation along the Indo-Myanmar border is calm now, the officer said, expressing hope that a few more refugees may return in the coming days.

- Advertisement -

Mizoram shares a 510 km-long porous border with Myanmar.

The CNDF and CDF, the two pro-democratic forces fighting against the Myanmar military junta, had engaged in fighting in early July for control of areas, forcing more than 3,000 refugees to flee to Zokhawthar.

Subsequently, retaliatory attacks by the CNA, the largest Chin rebel group, on a CNDF camp at Rihli village in Chin state, triggered an additional influx of more than 700 refugees to Saikhumphai and Vaiphai.

Mizoram has already given shelter to more than 32,000 Myanmar refugees, who had fled their country following a military coup in February 2021.

- Advertisement -

The state government is planning to collect biometric and demographic details of Myanmar refugees in July-end for identification purposes.

The Myanmar refugees are mostly from the Chin community, who share ethnic ties with the Mizos. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon