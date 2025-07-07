Over 3,000 Flee Myanmar Clashes, Take Shelter in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar

HT Digital

AIZAWL, JULY 7: Over 3,000 individuals from Myanmar’s Chin state crossed into India and found shelter in Mizoram’s Zokhawthar village in Champhai district after fierce fighting broke out between two ethnic armed groups from the Chin community, officials confirmed on Sunday. The clashes that started on Thursday displaced the residents of three crucial border villages—Khawmawi, Rihkhawdar, and Lianhna.

The clash arose between the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF) of the Hualngo region, which are both anti-junta groups that are active in the Chin Hills, said a high-ranking government official. The flow of refugees accelerated after there was intense firing between the two groups on Saturday. The situation on the Indo-Myanmar border has been peaceful ever since, with firing said to have stopped on Saturday night. On Sunday itself, another 300 refugees crossed into Zokhawthar.

The Indo-Myanmar border is marked by the Tiau River, which divides Zokhawthar from Myanmar’s Khawmawi. Although Assam Rifles, which is in charge of protecting the international border, has closed the border to avert further disturbances, it is letting refugees flee for safety into Mizoram.

Mizoram already hosts more than 32,000 refugees from Myanmar, and the recent influx further contributes to the mounting humanitarian crisis. Locals report that CNDF and CDF-Hualngoram, who share the same Zo ethnic group, are engaged in a struggle for control of strategic territory, specifically Khawmawi—a business center and essential crossing point between India and Myanmar.

The CNDF is affiliated with the Chin Brotherhood alliance, politically led by the Interim Chin National Consultative Council (ICNCC), while the CDF-Hualngoram operates under the Chinland Council. The conflict took a reported life of one CNDF cadre on Saturday. His body was brought to family members in Aizawl, while four wounded fighters were sent to Mizoram for treatment.

Unfortunately, one of the refugees from Myanmar’s Tahan town, who had traveled to Khawmawi in search of work, drowned in the Tiau River while trying to return to Zokhawthar. The person is still missing.

In a bid to diffuse tensions, Mizoram’s biggest civil society organization, the Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA), intervened on Saturday. CYMA General Secretary Malsawmliana affirmed that HPO leaders and CNO leaders had agreed to a ceasefire and to settle their differences through peaceful discussions.