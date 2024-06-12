30 C
Need not pull each other down on basis of numbers: Kiren Rijiju

NEW DELHI, June 11: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday asserted that he will make all efforts to take everyone along to ensure smooth functioning of Parliament, and said there was no need to pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength.

Rijiju made the remarks after assuming charge as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the presence of his predecessor Pralhad Joshi and Ministers of State Arjun Ram Meghwal and L Murugan.

“We need not pull each other down on the basis of numerical strength. People use muscle power outside Parliament, but inside the House, we should use vocal power for good debate,” the four-term Lok Sabha member from Arunachal Pradesh said.

Rijiju appealed to all political parties to contribute to uphold the dignity of Parliament.

“I have come here with a positive note. We will make every effort to take everyone along and run Parliament,” Rijiju said. (PTI)

