NEHU hosts delegation from Thailand Ministry of foreign affairs

SHILLONG, Oct 1: North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) welcomed a distinguished delegation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, led by Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle Eastern, and African Affairs.

The visit marks a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties between Indian and Thai academic institutions while focusing on exchange programs, research collaborations, and developmental cooperation.

The delegation, consisting of professors and scholars from renowned universities and institutes in Thailand, was received by Prof. Prabha Shankar Shukla, Vice Chancellor of NEHU. The meeting provided an excellent platform for both sides to discuss potential areas of academic and research collaboration.

In his address, Prof. Shukla emphasized the importance of global academic partnerships in fostering innovation and cross-cultural understanding.

He noted, “Today’s interaction is a testament to our commitment to promoting international collaborations that enrich both educational experiences and research outcomes. We look forward to working with our esteemed colleagues from Thailand to create lasting academic ties that benefit both nations”.

This was followed by an introduction of the Thai delegation by Sasirit Tangulrat, who outlined their primary areas of interest, particularly in educational cooperation, student and faculty exchanges, and the potential introduction of Thai studies

at NEHU.

The roundtable discussion that followed was a dynamic exchange of ideas, where both sides explored ways to collaborate on joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and initiatives to promote mutual academic growth. Several deans, heads of departments, and faculty members from NEHU also participated in the discussion, sharing their expertise and ideas for potential areas of cooperation.

Both parties agreed to develop a formal framework for collaboration, with initial talks centering on establishing exchange programs and collaborative research projects. Following the meeting, the Thai delegation was given a tour of key facilities of NEHU, which provided them with firsthand insights into the university’s infrastructure and academic resources.

In closing remarks, Timir Tripathi, member of the R&D Cell, expressed optimism about the future of the partnership and said that NEHU is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead and is confident that this collaboration will significantly enhance our research and academic endeavors.

The visit concluded with a renewed commitment from both NEHU and the Thai delegation to work towards strengthening ties through joint initiatives in education, research, and cultural exchange. (NNN)