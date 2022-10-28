NEIGRIHMS celebrates ‘Special Campaign 2.0’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: NEIGRIHMS is celebrating a ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ which is an initiative by the government of India.

NEIGRIHMS initiated various cleaning activities in and around the campus with a focus on ‘swachhta’ including disposal of scrap and reducing pendency in government.

The special campaign has been taken in real spirit in NEIGRIHMS and along with ‘swachhta’ activities, NEIGRIHMS is also organising various competitions – quiz competition, extempore speech competition and poster competition for the staff on the topic of ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, ‘Gandhi Jayanti’, ‘Cleaning Protocol’, ‘Bio-Medical Waste’, etc.

The ‘Special Campaign 2.0’ will continue till October 31.