Neiphiu Rio calls for strengthening bonds during fests

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Jan 21: Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday called for using occasions like festivals to strengthen bonds and foster mutual respect.

Gracing the Khaozaosie Hok-Ah festival of feast and rest in Thonoknyu town under Noklak districts as special guest, Rio said emphasised the importance of festivals in promoting peace, unity and harmony among communities.

The Festival was organised by the Khiamniungan Tribal Council and aided by the Nagaland government.

Rio extended Khozaosie Hok-Ah greetings to the Khiamniungan community, saying it is a celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Nagas.

“Festival like Khozaosie Hok-Ah are not just a reminder of our deep-rooted traditions but also a platform to unite as one people, keeping peace and harmony at the forefront. It is through such unity that we can bring progress and prosperity to Nagaland,” he said.

He also urged the younger generation to take pride in the heritage of the Nagas and actively work towards preserving the rich culture and traditions passed down by “our forefathers”.

He pointed out that the youth play a vital role in carrying forward the legacy of the Naga people.

In the festival spirit, Rio reiterated his commitment to fostering an environment of peace and inclusivity. He also exhorted all citizens to celebrate festivals responsibly and reflect on the shared values that bind the diverse communities of Nagaland together.

Rio further called Noklak, the State’s frontier district situated along the international boundary, to prioritise peace and harmony as the foundation for progress and development and contribute towards the overall development of the state.

He later inaugurated the handicraft stalls and also inspected cultural troupes.