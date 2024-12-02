22 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 2, 2024
Neiphiu Rio reflects on peace, development on Nagaland Statehood Day

Resolving the Naga political issue remains a top priority of the government

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Dec 1: Nagaland commemorated its 62nd Statehood Day at Nagaland civil secretariat plaza in Kohima on Sunday with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio reflecting on enduring sentiment of peace for development and development for peace.

Extending the statehood day greetings to the people of the state, Rio appealed to every citizen to strive together to take the state to greater heights.

Speaking on the initiatives taken for peace and overall development of the state, Rio said the state government submitted the draft memorandum of settlement-Ill on November 6 to the ministry of home affairs on the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation’s demand for Frontier Nagaland Territory, emphasising a shared economic progress for all citizens and marking the beginning of a new era of partnership and collective growth.

On the Naga political issue, Rio said following decisions taken in the cabinet meeting of November 16, he, along with his cabinet colleagues, met Union home minister Amit Shah on November 21 to discuss various issues, including the recent press statement by NSCN (I-M) chief political negotiator Th. Muivah to end the ceasefire with the Government of India.

He said while resolving the Naga political issue remains a top priority of the government, the formation of new Naga political groups and their internal divisions pose significant challenges.

Rio said after nearly two decades, elections to urban local bodies in the state were conducted, implementing 33% reservation for women.

He said the power department has finalised a comprehensive transmission plan with the Central Electricity Authority to establish a robust and reliable transmission system and to meet the projected load demand of 360 mega watt of the state by 2030.

Rio added that the state government has also launched several initiatives to offer viable employment opportunities beyond the government sector.

Rio launched several important initiatives such as SMILE App for teacher and employee attendance management, Hornbill App, inaugurated the stalls and photo exhibition to showcase the activities and achievements and laid foundation stone of lighthouse school complexes during the statehood day celebration.

March past by police contingents, special performances by Rengma Chorale, Tseminyu and Sangtam cultural group and war dances by Sumi cultural troupe, cultural dance by Khiamniungan cultural troupe, folk dance by Angami cultural troupe and a folk song by Phom cultural troupe marked the day.

