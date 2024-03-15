‘NEP 2020 seeks to bridge gap between education, employability

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, March 14: Nagaland governor La Ganesan on Thursday said the NEP 2020 seeks to bridge the gap between education and employability by ensuring that the skills imparted in schools and colleges are aligned with the demands of the job market.

Addressing a seminar on ‘New Education Policy of India and the Enhancement of the Higher Education Institutions’ at Central University of Haryana, Ganesan said the new education policy represents a transformative initiative aimed at revolutionising the education landscape of our nation, a Raj Bhavan release said.

He said the NEP 2020 is a visionary document that recognises the challenges and shortcomings of the existing system and proposes bold and innovative solutions to address them.

Underlining the key pillars of the NEP 2020, he said it lays emphasis on promoting holistic development and lifelong learning. He added that it recognises that education is not only just about acquiring knowledge, but it is also about developing the skills, values, and attitudes that are essential for success in the 21st century.

“The policy seeks to foster creativity, critical thinking, communication skills, and social-emotional learning, ensuring that every learner is equipped to navigate the complexities of the modern world,” he stated.

Ganesan also said the policy emphasises the importance of vocational education, internships, and apprenticeships, providing students with real-world experience and practical skills that are in high demand in the job market.