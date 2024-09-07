27 C
New chief secretary appointed in Arunachal

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
ITANAGAR, Sept 6: Senior IAS officer Manish Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh, an official notification said.

The union home affairs ministry on Thursday issued a notification appointing Gupta, a 1991 batch IAS officer, as the new chief secretary of Arunachal Pradesh with immediate effect, replacing incumbent chief secretary Dharmendra, who has been transferred to the national capital.

Gupta served as the principal secretary (Home) and as the additional chief secretary in the Delhi administration.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu has extended his best wishes to outgoing chief secretary Dharmendra.

“Best wishes to Shri Dharmendra ji as he moves on from his role as Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh to take on new responsibilities in Delhi. His remarkable tenure in Arunachal Pradesh will be remembered for his deep commitment to the state’s progress,” Khandu posted on X.

“As he embarks on this new chapter in Delhi, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for his invaluable contributions to Arunachal Pradesh. Wishing him good health, good luck, and continued success in all his future endeavours,” the chief minister said on the micro-blogging site. (PTI)

