Guwahati
Friday, December 1, 2023
New era of peace dawns in Manipur: CM

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Nov 30: Chief minister N Biren Singh said a new era of
peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre
signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation
Front (UNLF).
The UNLF is Manipur’s oldest militant organisation dominated
by the majority Meitei community.
“The signing of the peace agreement with the United National
Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible
under the able leadership of Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri
@AmitShah ji,” the chief minister said in a post on X on
Wednesday.
“With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace
and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and
development now opens as many extend their faith and trust
toward the BJP Government,” he added.
Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New
Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of home affairs and
the Manipur government.
The development after the ban on the group under the
stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was
extended for five years earlier this month.

A section of the people celebrated the signing of the peace pact
by bursting firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and
West districts. (PTI)

