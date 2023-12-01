New era of peace dawns in Manipur: CM

IMPHAL, Nov 30: Chief minister N Biren Singh said a new era of

peace and progress has dawned in Manipur as the Centre

signed a peace agreement with the United National Liberation

Front (UNLF).

The UNLF is Manipur’s oldest militant organisation dominated

by the majority Meitei community.

“The signing of the peace agreement with the United National

Liberation Front (UNLF) today in New Delhi was made possible

under the able leadership of Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri

@AmitShah ji,” the chief minister said in a post on X on

Wednesday.

“With his wisdom and continuous guidance, a new era of peace

and progress dawns in Manipur. A chapter of growth and

development now opens as many extend their faith and trust

toward the BJP Government,” he added.

Representatives of the UNLF signed the agreement in New

Delhi with senior officials of the Ministry of home affairs and

the Manipur government.

The development after the ban on the group under the

stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was

extended for five years earlier this month.

A section of the people celebrated the signing of the peace pact

by bursting firecrackers at several places in Imphal East and

West districts. (PTI)