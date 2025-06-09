New state emporium complex in Kohima

KOHIMA, June 8: A seven-storey facility to serve as a hub for Naga handloom, handicrafts, and cultural promotion of the Nagaland State Emporium Complex, a landmark initiative to promote and preserve the rich handloom and handicrafts tradition of the state, was formally inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr. Neiphiu Rio, in Kohima recently.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Prasielie Pienyu, Chairman of the Nagaland Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (NHHDC), and other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed his appreciation for all those involved in the successful completion of the project. He emphasized the cultural and economic importance of the new facility, calling it a “beacon of identity and opportunity.”

“Our state’s diversity—embodied in over 17 major tribes—gives rise to a rich tapestry of customs, attire, and traditional artistry. Every motif and weave tells a story. We must preserve and promote these with authenticity and pride.” Rio added.

He further urged for proper documentation and quality control in the sector, noting the need to archive traditional songs, artefacts, textiles, and cuisines. “Authenticity must not be diluted. Designs must be approved by tribal authorities before production. Let us protect the integrity of our culture even as we adapt for broader markets,” he said.

Rio also advocated collaboration between professional designers and local artisans, promotion of Naga cuisine, and structured systems for value addition. “Let us not merely export raw materials, but create finished products that showcase the richness of our traditions,” he said while calling on private and government partners to invest in skills, institutions, and marketing efforts that elevate Nagaland’s craftsmanship to global standards.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman of the Nagaland Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Ltd. (NHHDC) Prasielie Pienyu welcomed the gathering and noted that the inauguration marks not just the completion of a building, but the realization of a long-cherished vision. “This new complex stands as a symbol of our cultural pride, the resilience of our artisans, and the economic potential of the handloom and handicrafts sector in Nagaland,” he said.

He also said the newly inaugurated seven-storey facility includes a dedicated state emporium on the first floor, three floors of shopping areas, a restaurant and library, a fully furnished conference hall, guest accommodations for visiting artisans and officials.

Pienyu highlighted that the corporation has earlier established emporiums in Delhi, Kolkata, and five districts across Nagaland, serving as vital platforms to showcase and sustain the state’s traditional crafts. “These emporiums go beyond commerce—they reflect our values, support local livelihoods, and carry forward our cultural legacy,” he emphasized.

One of the key highlights of the day was the formal launch of the Naga Unity Shawl, an initiative aimed at visually representing the collective identity of the Naga people across tribal lines.

While every tribe in Nagaland has its distinct traditional shawl, the idea of a common shawl representing Naga unity had long been envisioned. The Unity Shawl has now been conceptualized and woven at the Weaving Production Centre of NHHDC Ltd., Dimapur.

Men’s Shawl: Designed in three panels, the top and bottom panels feature the commonly used Naga colors—black, red, and white. The center panel is white, bordered with black and adorned with painted or embroidered motifs that symbolize elements common to all Naga tribes.

Women’s Shawl: A single-panel design divided into three sections. The top and bottom feature multicoloured stripes reflecting the color palette seen across Naga women’s attire. The central white section includes motifs inspired by traditional ornaments and crafts, signifying the artistry and strength of Naga women.

The shawls were unveiled as a step towards building a shared visual symbol of unity among the diverse tribal communities of the state.

Er Y Lipongse Thongtsar, Managing Director of NHHDC Ltd., delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, government departments, artisans, and all stakeholders who contributed to the realization of the new Emporium Complex. (NNN)