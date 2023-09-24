NFR GM reviews progress under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general

manager of NF Railway on Friday took stock of the progress

of Lanka, Lumding and Dimapur stations which are to be re-

developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.

The general manager inspected the various works to be done

under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prem Ranjan Kumar,

Divisional Railway manager of Lumding with principal heads

from various departments and divisional officials

accompanied the general manager during the inspection.

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Lanka, Lumding and

Dimapur stations will be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs

30.1 crore, 40.8 crore and 265.6 crore respectively.

The general manager thoroughly inspected the plans of new

station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform and

other passenger amenities works. During his inspection he

interacted with various representatives of media journalist

and briefed them about the various developmental activities

that have been carried out in the zone as per the guidelines

issued by the Railway Board and stations like Lanka, Lumding

and Dimapur will be developed under Amrit Bharat Station

Scheme.

Further, the general manager held a meeting with the

traders, businessman and different stakeholders of Nagaland

at Dimapur.

The meeting was aimed to boost the efficient logistics and

transportation in Nagaland and also enable more and more

products from Nagaland to reach different parts of the

country and beyond. Proposals and suggestions were

exchanged between the two sides for overall improvement of

station areas and further improvement of terminals for ease

of doing business. The meeting was successfully concluded

with the strong commitment from both sides for overall

socio-economic development of the vicinity through greater

co-ordination and co-operation between Railways and

different stakeholders.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for

redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the

country on August 6, 2023. The revamping of these stations

will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway

users of the states.

Apart from this, the redeveloped stations will create an

important connectivity between the major cities of the state.

- Advertisement -

This will play a key role in enhancing economic activities

thereby generating employment in the state, a PR stated.