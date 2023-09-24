NFR GM reviews progress under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 22: Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, general
manager of NF Railway on Friday took stock of the progress
of Lanka, Lumding and Dimapur stations which are to be re-
developed under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
The general manager inspected the various works to be done
under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Prem Ranjan Kumar,
Divisional Railway manager of Lumding with principal heads
from various departments and divisional officials
accompanied the general manager during the inspection.
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme Lanka, Lumding and
Dimapur stations will be revamped at an estimated cost of Rs
30.1 crore, 40.8 crore and 265.6 crore respectively.
The general manager thoroughly inspected the plans of new
station building, crew lobby, foot over bridge, platform and
other passenger amenities works. During his inspection he
interacted with various representatives of media journalist
and briefed them about the various developmental activities
that have been carried out in the zone as per the guidelines
issued by the Railway Board and stations like Lanka, Lumding
and Dimapur will be developed under Amrit Bharat Station
Scheme.
Further, the general manager held a meeting with the
traders, businessman and different stakeholders of Nagaland
at Dimapur.
The meeting was aimed to boost the efficient logistics and
transportation in Nagaland and also enable more and more
products from Nagaland to reach different parts of the
country and beyond. Proposals and suggestions were
exchanged between the two sides for overall improvement of
station areas and further improvement of terminals for ease
of doing business. The meeting was successfully concluded
with the strong commitment from both sides for overall
socio-economic development of the vicinity through greater
co-ordination and co-operation between Railways and
different stakeholders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for
redevelopment of a total of 508 railway stations across the
country on August 6, 2023. The revamping of these stations
will provide modern state-of-the-art amenities to the railway
users of the states.
Apart from this, the redeveloped stations will create an
important connectivity between the major cities of the state.
This will play a key role in enhancing economic activities
thereby generating employment in the state, a PR stated.