Friday, September 5, 2025
NH-2 reopening in Manipur: BJP MLA applauds move

Meitei Heritage Society seeks assurances

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, Sept 4: BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand on Thursday termed the decision by the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) to reopen National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur Road) as a “substantial milestone and a notable development” in restoration of normalcy in the northeastern state.

In an official statement, the Singjamei constituency legislator said the breakthrough came following deliberations held by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) with various stakeholders and civil society organisations.

“A major breakthrough was achieved today with the decision to reopen the Imphal-Dimapur Road, National Highway-2. This development constitutes a substantial milestone in the restoration of normalcy and is a notable development for all of us,” he said.

KZC has decided to open the National Highway-02, which passes through Manipur for free movement of commuters and essential goods.

The move comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Manipur next week, first since ethnic violence broke out between the Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023.

Yumnam also extended his gratitude to Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah “for their exemplary leadership in this regard. I also commend the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, stakeholders, and CSOs for their tireless efforts and contributions to this initiative.”

He also appealed to all “to put aside past differences and work collectively towards building a progressive and inclusive Manipur like before where we used to live in communal harmony and mutual respect.”

Reacting to the development, Meitei Heritage Society (MHS) welcomed the Centre’s efforts to establish peace in the state by reaching an agreement with Kuki-Zo Council, but questioned if KZC has authority over the opening and closure of national highways.

MHS spokesperson told PTI over the phone, “We welcome the efforts towards peace and normalisation, but we want to ask if the Kuki Zo Council has authority over the opening or closure of national property like highways.”

He also asked if the MHA can provide guarantee for the safe travel of Meiteis through the highways.

Raising further concerns, the MHS questioned the extension of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact with Kuki militant groups, asking whether the “open violation of ground rules, including attacks on security forces and civilians,” was being overlooked.

Two prominent Kuki-Zo groups signed a suspension of operations agreement with the government on re-negotiated terms and conditions under which they agreed on maintaining territorial integrity of Manipur, relocating designated camps away from vulnerable areas and working for a solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the state.

Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since May 3, 2023, after a tribal solidarity march was taken out in the hill districts, in protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Since then, about 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence.

However, there has been relative peace in Manipur in last few months. (PTI)

