Locals stage sit-in protest following bomb blast at Manipur minister’s residence

IMPHAL, Oct 9: In response to a bomb blast at the gate of Manipur rural development and

panchayati raj minister Y. Khemchand’s private residence on Saturday night, residents of Singjamei

area in Imphal West district held a sit-in protest.

The explosion injured two individuals: a CRPF personnel and a 24-year-old girl. The injured girl,

identified as Purnilesha Yumnam, sustained splinter injuries on her left foot, while the injured CRPF

sub-inspector, Dineshchandra Das, suffered splinter injuries on his right hand. The blast occurred at

Singjamei Yumnam Leikai, near Imphal police station, around 10 pm.

Two motorcycle-borne assailants, their faces covered with clothes and wearing helmets, reportedly

threw the bomb, believed to be a hand grenade, towards the minister’s main gate. The bomb hit an

electric post approximately five meters from the gate before exploding.

Police officials, along with teams from Imphal and Singjamei police stations, arrived at the scene

shortly after the blast. Chief minister N. Biren Singh also visited the minister’s residence and strongly

condemned the attack, assuring that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Minister Khemchand, who was at home during the explosion, stated that he has no information

about the individuals responsible for the bomb attack.

The locals of Singjamei Yumnam Leikai held a sit-in protest in their locality, denouncing the bomb

attack. A representative of Yumnam Leikai Apunba Meira Paibi Lup strongly condemned the incident

and demanded clarification from any underground groups operating in the state regarding their

involvement in the blast. She also urged the government to apprehend the culprits and impose

appropriate penalties. (NNN)