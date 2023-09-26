Niuland DC prohibits private vehicles for commercial purposes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 25: Niuland Deputy Commissioner has

prohibited the practice of using private vehicles for commercial

purposes.

A notice from the DC stated that these activities include

transportation of passengers and goods without possessing

valid permit from the competent authority.

The notice stated that such actions are in direct violation of the

Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It has directed all private vehicle

owners operating within Niuland District to cease and desist

from engaging in these illegal practices immediately.

The notice added that any individual found to be in violation of

these regulations will face penalties in accordance with the

relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and other pertinent

provisions of the law.