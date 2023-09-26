Niuland DC prohibits private vehicles for commercial purposes

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Sept 25: Niuland Deputy Commissioner has
prohibited the practice of using private vehicles for commercial
purposes.
A notice from the DC stated that these activities include
transportation of passengers and goods without possessing
valid permit from the competent authority.
The notice stated that such actions are in direct violation of the
Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. It has directed all private vehicle
owners operating within Niuland District to cease and desist
from engaging in these illegal practices immediately.
The notice added that any individual found to be in violation of
these regulations will face penalties in accordance with the
relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and other pertinent
provisions of the law.
HT Bureau