No Pakistani Nationals Found in Shillong, Confirms East Khasi Hills Police After Exit Order

GUWAHATI, APR 29: East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem confirmed on April 28 that no Pakistani nationals are currently residing in Shillong or anywhere in the district, following a nationwide directive ordering Pakistani citizens to leave India.

Syiem told the media that authorities had reviewed records and found no evidence of any Pakistani nationals in the area.

The verification comes after state police issued orders on April 25 requiring all Pakistani citizens without long-term, diplomatic, or official visas to depart by April 27, those on SAARC visas by April 26, and those on medical visas by April 29.

The directive, prompted by heightened national security concerns after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, warned of strict legal action against non-compliance.

Security checks and monitoring of foreign nationals have since been intensified across several states.