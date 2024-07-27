Non teaching staffs strike in Meghalaya from July 29

SHILLONG, July 26: The All Meghalaya SSA Non-Teaching Staffs Association (AMSSANTSA) recently announced its decision to hold an indefinite sit-in-demonstration starting from July 29, till the state government is ready to fulfil its promise to enhance salary of SSA non-teaching employees in the state.

A statement issued by the association said that the decision was taken at a meeting held at Malki ground today.

“We have unanimously decided to stage an indefinite sit-in demonstration from Monday next (July 29) till the government is ready to fulfil its promise to enhance our salary, which has been pending since 2016,” it said.

The non-teaching staff include those working right from the cluster level, block level, district level and state level under the office of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, State Education Mission Authority of Meghalaya.

The association also reminded that the education minister Rakkam A Sangma in his reply in the State Assembly in 2023 had informed that the department had already sent the file relating to the proposal for enhancing the salary of SSA non-teaching staff to the finance department but unfortunately till date nothing has been done in this regard.

“This clearly shows that he (Rakkam) was only making a false promise/assurance just to fool the members of the state Assembly. However, the non-teaching staff are prepared to fight for their rights,” it said while adding that the indefinite sit-in demonstration is not to protest against the state government but it is to “demands for our rights”. (NNN)