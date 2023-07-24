North East Packaged Drinking Water Association voices concerns over govt’s ban on small pack size products

- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

Guwahati, July 23: The North East Packaged Drinking Water Association convened in Guwahati to address the recent ban imposed by the government of Assam, prohibiting the manufacturing and sale of packaged drinking water (PDW) products in sizes less than 1 liter from October 2, and less than 2 liters from October 2, 2024. The meeting witnessed the participation of association members from the industry in Assam, who expressed deep concern over the decision’s potential impact on livelihoods and employment, affecting thousands of people directly and indirectly associated with the PDW and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) industry.

The ban has raised significant concerns about the availability of safe and hygienic drinking water at affordable rates, a basic necessity for every individual. The association highlights that the PET bottles used in PDW are fully recyclable in a closed-loop system, making them cost-effective, hygienic, and widely used by almost 100% of the country’s population. A ban on manufacturing and selling these products could have a profound impact on the daily lives of citizens.

The association emphasises the importance of thorough discussions with stakeholders in the administration to address concerns related to pollution caused by discarded PET bottles of all kinds. As supporters of the national directive Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the association aims to work in collaboration with the government to address pollution concerns while continuing to provide essential services to consumers.

The association seeks cooperation and constructive dialogue with the government to find viable solutions that align with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’s goals while safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders involved in the PDW and PET industry.