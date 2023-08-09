North East Venture Fund invests over Rs 50 crore in startups

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The North East Venture Fund (NEVF) has

invested around Rs 56.84 crore in startups since its inception. In

a written reply in Lok Sabha, union minister for ministry of

development of north eastern region G Kishan Reddy informed

that it has also created as many as 14 thousand 536

employment opportunities. He said, NEVF supported startups in

the region have offered not only valuable products and services

to consumers but also benefiting skilled and unskilled labor,

with substantial female participation.