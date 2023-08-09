North East Venture Fund invests over Rs 50 crore in startups

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The North East Venture Fund (NEVF) has
invested around Rs 56.84 crore in startups since its inception. In
a written reply in Lok Sabha, union minister for ministry of
development of north eastern region G Kishan Reddy informed
that it has also created as many as 14 thousand 536
employment opportunities. He said, NEVF supported startups in
the region have offered not only valuable products and services
to consumers but also benefiting skilled and unskilled labor,
with substantial female participation.
