30 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 9, 2023
type here...

North East Venture Fund invests over Rs 50 crore in startups

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 8: The North East Venture Fund (NEVF) has
invested around Rs 56.84 crore in startups since its inception. In
a written reply in Lok Sabha, union minister for ministry of
development of north eastern region G Kishan Reddy informed
that it has also created as many as 14 thousand 536
employment opportunities. He said, NEVF supported startups in
the region have offered not only valuable products and services
to consumers but also benefiting skilled and unskilled labor,
with substantial female participation.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UPA’s I.N.D.I.A.: Facelift or Transformation?

The Hills Times - 0