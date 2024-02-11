Northeast should catch up with Industry 4.0: NEC secretary

SHILLONG, Feb 10: Secretary of the North Eastern Council (NEC), K Moses Chalai said recently that the Northeast region should catch up as Industry 4.0 is here.

“We need to start catching up with this. We could not fully capitalise on the first three industrial revolutions but the 4.0 Industry is here – they are coming in a big way,” he told reporters.

- Advertisement -

Stating that the NE is poised to take that chance, Chalai said, “This is the next move forward and I have been a very strong proponent of technology-led development. We have done quite a few… I have seen the power of AI (artificial intelligence) , how they work and they are going to be here.”

The NEC secretary further said that the NE should also aspire for 5 percent of the country’s ambition to achieve a 33 trillion dollar economy by 2047.

“Today our contribution to the GDP is 2.8 per cent, a little less than 3 per cent. I think in all fairness, we can aspire for 5 per cent. 5 per cent of 33 trillion dollars convert into 1.5 trillion dollars and when we convert into rupees it is in crores and crores most of our calculators cannot even take the digits, that’s the kind of economy that India is going to be and we need to be prepared for that,” he said adding the region can achieve 5 per cent only if it jump into the bandwagon of Industry 4.0.

“The march of technology is here, so NE needs to be picked up. We can do it. Our youth are educated, bright, and innovative and many of them are very hungry to do well. I think we are poised for that,” Chalai added. (NNN)