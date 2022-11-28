Northeast student body demands for constitutional safeguard and revised NRC for Tripura

‘NESO and the people of the Northeast will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the indigenous people of Tripura’

Agartala, Nov 27: The North East Students Organisation has identified many illegal immigration from Bangladesh as a threat to India and said it will stand with Tripura’s indigenous people over the demand for a “special constitutional safeguard” for the state with “vast federal authority”.

On the sixth general conference held from Thursday to Saturday, the North East Students Organisation recapitulates that the revision process for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and demanded that it be re-examined. It also called for preparing the NRC in all other Northeast states with appropriate cut-off years.

The organisation’s comments on a “special constitutional safeguard” come amid TIPRA Motha party’s demand for Greater Tipraland, or a separate state for tribals.

The union comprises the All Assam Students’ Union, Khasi Students’ Union, Garo Students’ Union, All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union, Naga Students’ Federation, All Manipur Students’ Union, Mizo Zirlai Pawl and the Aizawl Twipra Students’ Federation.

In a statement from the organization said “The House also unanimously adopted a resolution to demand a special constitutional safeguard for Tripura with vast federal authority. NESO and the people of the Northeast will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the indigenous people of Tripura to protect and uplift their identity, culture with rights over land and natural resources,” referring to the conference as ”House”.

The statement also said the organisation, a union of eight student bodies from different Northeast states views that illegal infiltration by foreigners was a “very serious threat to the identity and security of the indigenous people” of the region.

The conference resolved to take proactive steps on a “war footing” over the issue, the statement said, adding that the organisation would keep taking up the issue with the central and state governments.

The conference wants to implement provisions of the 1985 Assam Accord and repeal the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (Afspa) and for the government to introduce inner-line permits in all Northeast states where the system is not in force.

Declaration of flood and erosion in the Northeast as a national problem, a separate time zone for the Northeast, permanent resolution to inter-state boundary disputes in the region, and inclusion of the Kokborok, Khasi and Garo languages in the 8th schedule of the constitution are among the other demands made by the organisation at the conference.

The conference also emphasised on more job-oriented courses and professional and technical institutes in the Northeast. The organisation also urged the central government to make northeast a “special employment zone” and set up placement and employment exchange infrastructure across the region.

GS Sinam Prakash Singh, chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharjya, chairman Samuel B Jyrwa and secretary general Mutsikhoyo Yhobo were among the leaders of the conglomerate who attended the conference.