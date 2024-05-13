30 C
NPCC echoes AICC stance on Pitroda’s analogies

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 12: Echoing the stance of the AICC in rejecting the analogies given by Sam Pitroda to illustrate India’s diversity, the Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Sunday said the unacceptable and unfortunate analogies were drawn by him in his personal capacity and has nothing to do with the Congress Party, as has been clearly communicated through appropriate party channels.

“We reaffirm our utmost respect for the rich diversity of India and our unwavering commitment in upholding the interests of all sections of society, irrespective of colour or creed,” the NPCC in a release issued by its communication department said.

However, despite the Congress’ clear stance, the BJP’s attempts to politicise the issue are regrettable and an indicator of their utter desperation in the face of an impending electoral rout, the Pradesh Congress said.

“BJP’s hypocrisy and the irony of the situation is not lost on the nation considering the several instances in the recent past where BJP leaders have been involved in comparatively worse cases without any proportionate official censure from the party,” it said.

The NPCC added that racially loaded statements from Union minister Giriraj Singh in 2015, former BJP MP Tarun Vijay in 2017, and former national vice president of BJP’s youth wing Santosh Ranjan Rai in 2021 are a few of the cases in point.

