NPCC slams state BJP for ‘coercing’ its candidate

DIMAPUR, June 18: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) on Tuesday slammed the Nagaland unit of BJP and advisor H Tovihoto Ayemi for allegedly coercing Congress candidate of municipal ward number 7, Kanili kinilimi to withdraw her candidature from the upcoming Dimapur Municipal Council polls in exchange for a nominated member’s berth in the civic body.

Nagaland is going for the urban local body elections on June 26.

Condemning what it called blatant abuse of power by Ayemi and the state BJP, the NPCC, in a release issued by its communication department, on Tuesday said such undemocratic practices aimed at subverting the will of the people should not be tolerated and should be denounced in the strongest possible terms by all right-thinking citizens.

The Pradesh Congress urged the State Election Commission and the Nagaland government to take up the matter in all seriousness and initiate necessary action for prompt delivery of justice and win back the confidence of the electorate of the affected ward and the state in general.