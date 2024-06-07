32 C
Friday, June 7, 2024
NPF reaffirms support to Biren Singh-led BJP govt in Manipur

IMPHAL, June 6: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) on Thursday reaffirmed its support for chief minister N. Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur, refuting claims of withdrawal.

Awangbou Newmai, state water resources minister and NPF Manipur state president, said, “Social media posts about NPF withdrawing support from the N. Biren Singh-led government are false. There’s no truth to it.”

“We remain staunch allies of the BJP, grateful for their support during elections and committed to continuing our partnership,” Newmai emphasized. He warned, “Legal repercussions await those responsible for spreading this misinformation.”

Expressing appreciation for BJP’s consistent backing of their candidate, Timothy Zemik, in the Lok Sabha elections, Newmai stated,”We’re actively investigating the origins of these deceitful rumours. Perpetrators will face legal action as per the law.”

The NPF has five seats in the 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly while the BJP commands 32. (PTI)

