NSCN-IM asks UNLF cadres to ‘keep a tight rein’

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Representational Image
DIMAPUR, JULY 29: Accusing the UNLF (Pambei) group of attacking a young Naga woman and six others on July 26 in Imphal, the NSCN-IM has asked the former to “keep a tight rein” on its cadres within the group if at all justice is to be done.

In a statement issued to Newmai News Network on Monday, the NSCN-IM said, “It is very unfortunate and shocking to learn of the incident that took place on the night of July 26, 2024 at The Ocean Lounge, Khuman Lampak, Imphal, where a young Naga lady along with her six friends were physically assaulted with arms by some members belonging to UNLF(Pambei) group, Imphal valley based organization”.

The NSCN-IM also said the way the “unruly members” of UNLF (Pambei) attacked a young

Naga lady who was verbally abused, mishandled and followed by physical molestation and even brandishing fire arms and beating up severely to the other six friends who came to rescue her is highly condemnable”.

The NSCN-IM then questioned, “Is it not a crime to assault, molest and outrage the modesty of a woman?” The NSCN-IM then said this act of violence committed against the innocent civilians is “not acceptable in our society”. (NNN)

