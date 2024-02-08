Oil like substance found in waters of Manipur’s Iril river

IMPHAL, Feb 7: Authorities of the Manipur government swung into action on Wednesday to investigate an oil-like black substance, which was found floating in the Iril river near Dolaithabi Barrage in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

The barrage is situated on the edge of the Imphal East district bordering Kangpokpi district.

After the news went viral on social media platforms, the state public health engineering (PHE) department and Imphal East district police rushed to the spot and examined the substance.

Spot examination has confirmed that the substance is soluble. Initially, there were suspicions of oil that spilled on the river.

However, the authorities collected the sample for further laboratory investigation.

The development came a month after the alleged leakage of heavy fuel from a defunct power station flowed into streams on January 10 in Kangpokpi district. The police did not delay in responding and taking up precautionary measures to prevent floating of substance downstream further on Wednesday.

A team of Sagolmang police station of Imphal East district rushed to the scene and took up necessary steps to close the water gates of the Dolaithabi Barrage to halt any further spread of the unknown substance to the downstream of the river.

Higher authorities of the state government also dispatched a team of experts to conduct a spot investigation into the matter.

Dolaithabi Barrage is constructed in the Iril river that flows through the Imphal valley in Imphal East district.

Besides being the main source of water for various water supply plants in the valley areas, the water of the river is used by the local people for domestic and agricultural purposes.(NNN)