One Suspected Drug Smuggler From Manipur Arrested In Nagaland

DIMAPUR, June 19 (NNN): One person from Manipur was apprehended by Nagaland Police in Dimapur for carrying suspected brown sugar, according to police.

Based on a reliable input about a drug smuggler arriving from Manipur with drugs on June 15, personnel of CID branch of Dimapur police apprehended the man from Dimapur Blue Hill Bus station area on the same day. He has been identified as Somi Valui of Ukhrul district, Manipur.

According to the police, one black coloured polybag containing about 2.820 kg of suspected local made brown sugar worth around Rs. 20 lakhs was recovered and seized from the possession of the man. The seized items along with the accused were later handed over to Dimapur East police station and a case vide East Police Station Case No.133/2022 U/S 22 (c) NDPS Act has been registered for further investigation, the police added.