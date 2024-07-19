Opposition-less govt in Nagaland a tragedy: Congress MP

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 18: Newly elected Congress Lok Sabha MP from Nagaland S Supongmeren Jamir on Wednesday said the aversion of the state legislators to sit in the opposition bench is a tragedy for the common people of the state.

“This tantamount to the murder of representational democracy of the land,” Jamir said at a meeting with the leaders of the Rengma Hoho in Tseminyu town.

He called on the leaders of the Rengma Hoho, the apex organisation of the Rengma Naga community, to express his gratitude for electing him as the lone representative of Nagaland to the 18th Lok Sabha.

All the 60 legislators of the Nagaland assembly, including the BJP, led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party are part of the People’s Democratic Alliance government in the state.

Jamir said the Congress party had resolved to set up development monitoring committees at all levels of the party organisation in the state to act as points of check and balances to ensure accountability and optimum utilisation of central funds meant for the development of the state.

Acknowledging the weight of the responsibilities that came with the mandate, he assured that he would leave no stone unturned to ensure the preservation and protection of the Naga People’s identity and way of life.