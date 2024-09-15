26 C
Orientation programme held by Assam Rifles

Deep understanding of operational framework

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 14: Fourteen Naga civil service cadre probationary officers undertook an orientation programme, organised by Assam Rifles at its bases in Nagaland from September 9 to September 14.

The orientation provided the probationary a unique and comprehensive insight into the operational realities, values, and daily life within Assam Rifles.

Throughout the orientation programme, they were engaged in a series of meticulously planned activities such as extensive demonstration of weaponry, practical exercises in patrolling, rigorous field operations and interaction with local heads, among others.

The probationers also interacted with the Inspector General Assam Rifles (North).

An Assam Rifles release said the orientation programme not only provided a deep understanding of the Assam Rifles’ operational and strategic framework but also fostered a sense of mutual respect and collaboration between the civil and military entities.

