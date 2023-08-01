32 C
Out of 39 urban local bodies in Nagaland, 20 are non-functional

Northeast
Updated:
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 31: Advisor for urban development and municipal affairs, Zhaleo Rio said, out of the 39 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Nagaland, 20 are non-functional. Zhaleo said this while inaugurating the office of the East Dimapur Town Council in Dimapur recently. The advisor emphasised that the reason for the inoperative ULBs are due to factors like low population and little to no means for revenue generation, besides the stopping of funding from the centre for the state withholding elections to the ULBs. Stating that civic sense is essential to a thriving ULB, he said that the residents are as much responsible for waste management.  The advisor further informed that the state government is pursuing the enactment of a new municipal law for which public consultations will begin soon.

