27.5 C
Guwahati
Thursday, July 10, 2025
type here...

Over 100 families rendered homeless as flash flood hits Tripura

Incessant rain floods South Tripura villages as Muhuri River overflows; hundreds take shelter in relief camps amid orange alert.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, July 9: Over 100 families have been rendered homeless after their dwellings were inundated in a flash flood in South Tripura district, officials said on Wednesday.

All schools and anganwadi centres in the district will remain closed during the day as a precautionary measure.

- Advertisement -

The district administration has asked people living in low-lying areas to remain alert in the wake of the flash flood caused by incessant rain on Tuesday.

Related Posts:

The water level in Muhuri River was flowing above the danger level (15.70 metres), flooding both sides of the embankment.

“Due to incessant rainfall since Monday night, many low-lying areas in Belonia and Santirbazar subdivisions were inundated by floodwaters. As many as 289 people of 118 families have taken shelter in 10 relief camps,” South Tripura District Magistrate (DM) Muhammad Sajad told PTI.

The water level in Muhuri was flowing at 15.70 metres, which is a bit above the danger level, but the intensity of rain has reduced substantially over the past few hours, he said.

- Advertisement -

Sajad said people living in low-lying areas were exhorted to remain alert for safe evacuation if the need arises.

“The disaster management teams and civil officials are ready to render any help and the situation is being constantly monitored,” he said.

Sajad said all the schools and anganwadi centres shall remain closed on Wednesday in the wake of the flash flood.

“Chief Minister Manik Saha enquired about the latest flood situation in the district and asked us to take all possible measures to help the affected people,” he added.

- Advertisement -

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ (be prepared) for South Tripura district, predicting moderate to heavy rainfall, and ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for Gomati and Sepahijala districts for Wednesday. (PTI)

10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India 10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon