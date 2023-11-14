Over 5,000 Myanmar nationals take refuge in Mizoram after airstrike along Indo-Myanmar border

HT Digital,

Aizawl, Nov 14: Over 5,000 individuals from Myanmar have sought refuge in Mizoram following an airstrike by the Myanmar army in Chin state on Monday, as per Mizoram’s Police Inspector General, Lalbiakthanga Khiangte.

The affected individuals have taken shelter in two Mizoram villages along the Myanmar border, with around 20 injured. Eight of the injured have been moved to Aizawl for advanced medical treatment, while the rest are receiving treatment in Champhai.

Khiangte also informed that 42 soldiers from Myanmar have surrendered to the Mizoram Police and have been handed over to the central force, Assam Rifles, with their fate to be decided by the Indian government.

Local Mizo non-governmental organizations are aiding the wounded individuals. The conflict reportedly began when the People’s Defence Force (PDF) launched an attack on two military bases in Khawmawi and Rihkhawdar, located in Chin state near the India border. The Myanmar army retaliated with airstrikes.

Several injured individuals from Myanmar have crossed the border and entered Mizoram’s Champhai district and are receiving medical treatment in a local hospital.

This latest influx of refugees adds to the thousands who have taken refuge in Mizoram since 2021 due to their shared ethnic ties with the Chin community. Myanmar’s military regime has been facing significant challenges since it seized power in a coup in 2021.