PAC resolute to solve Naga political issue

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
KOHIMA, Sept 6: Resolution of the long-standing Naga political issue is the top priority of the state government, and public consultative meetings will be held to deliberate on the way forward for an early solution, an official said on Friday.

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of Nagaland, comprising legislators and parliamentarians of the state, had on August 28 discussed the vexed issue, and decided to hold consultative meetings with the apex tribal bodies and civil society organisations.

Notably, the PAC is headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

“Resolution of the Naga issue is the top agenda of the state government for which meetings would be held very soon with all the stakeholders,” minister and government spokesperson K G Kenye told reporters here.

The Government of India and Naga political groups entered into a ceasefire in 1997 and held separate talks with different groups for a solution to the decades-long political problem.

After almost 70 rounds of talks, the Centre entered into a Framework Agreement with NSCN-IM in 2015 and also signed the Agreed Position with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2017.

In October 2019, the then Centre’s Interlocutor for Naga Peace Talks and Governor of Nagaland R N Ravi declared that talks had concluded.

However, the Centre has not accepted the NSCN-IM’s persistent demand for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas. (PTI)

